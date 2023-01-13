Aimee Karime, a Mexican woman who shares her experience, on her Tik Tok account, of living in Canada for the last five months. She told her more than a hundred thousand followers that she was in a very difficult situation emotionally after his decision to get away from his family and go live in the city of Vancouver.

Just like Karime, they are thousands of Latinos who every month venturelegally or irregularly, to go to first world countries looking for better economic conditions, stability and security, Most Colombians choose to go to the United States looking for the ‘American dream’ but this does not always become a reality.

Only in 2021, according to the report “Post-pandemic migration: the challenges of social cohesion”, 3,024,273 Colombians left the country, This represents about a six percent of the total population. Mostly, motivated by lack of employment and insecurity.

Although, reaching countries with better economic conditions also represents a challenge for the immigrant, who finds himself in a difficult initial situation in which he must find a job -if he does not have permission, this situation becomes even more complicated-, he must also find housing, furniture , and in some cases self, which becomes quite an initial battle to start the new life.

Additionally, the emotional part begins to play a fundamental role in terms of the passing of the months; being away from family and friends left behind in the country of origin, as well as the feeling of not feeling at home, can generate moments of breakdown that encourage the immigrant to return.

Karime’s reasons for wanting to return

I feel like moving to Canada could be the worst mistake of my entire life

The Mexican highlighted in the video that moving to Canada could be a big mistake, “hey, sometimes I feel that moving to Canada could be the worst mistake of my entire life.”

Karime explains that the main reason is that she is a very familiar person, “I am very close to my parents, my sisters, my aunts,” said the woman. Adding that being away from them has affected him a lot.

He also explained that there are days that he feels very good there, but others feel that He can’t take it anymore and he wants to return. Especially on celebratory dates, because during December, the month that was Christmas, he felt very bad not being able to live with her family in her city.

I don’t know if that will take away from you (wanting to return) or I will last a lifetime living like this

Her sister and her father went to visit her, which encouraged her, but their return to Mexico really affected her. After this, the woman explains that she is at a time where she wants to return and that she “can’t take it”, but the woman, who in other videos explained that she lives there with her children, mentions that she will not leave yet, particularly because her children they are very happy living in Vancouver.

Finally the woman mentions that He has been living there for five months, and he doesn’t know if that feeling will go away“I don’t know if that will take away from you (wanting to return) or I will last a lifetime living like this,” the woman mentions.

