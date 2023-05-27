Saturday, May 27, 2023, 12:13



A total of 843 people lost the validity of their driving license in the Region of Murcia during 2022 by exhausting all the points on the card, of which 91.6% were men (773), 8.1% women (69) and of a person there is no sex, according to data from the Murcia Regional Statistics Center.

These figures are higher than those registered in 2021, when the number of drivers who lost their license due to points in the Region amounted to 716 (667 men and 48 women). In the last decade, the year in which the highest number occurred was 2014, with 1,031 withdrawals, followed by 2015, with 985.

In Spain, 22,807 people lost their card last year, 20,567 men and 2,262 women (68 do not state their sex). The year with the highest number of withdrawals in the last ten was 2012, reaching 29,074.