The funny spin-off series DRAGON QUEST Monsters is preparing to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary, and to make this event even greater and more memorable, SQUARE ENIX begins to put meat on the fire by revealing that a new title is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement came in the form of a celebratory trailer for the great anniversary, which in conclusion invites players to prepare for a new adventure, as a new title is in the works.

At the moment it is only a teaser, or a small preview, and no other details have been released about it. To find out more about the game it will obviously be necessary to wait for the moment when SQUARE ENIX will be ready for the real announcement of the game.

DRAGON QUEST Monsters debuted in Japan on September 25, 1998 For Game Boy Color. At the moment we don’t know if the announcement will arrive before or in conjunction with the day of the celebrations.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu