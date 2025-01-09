Although smartphones have taken over computers, the truth is that they continue to be essential in our lives, especially at work, and although we can do practically the same things with the phone as with the PC, there are many tasks which are better from the computer screen.

Although it is true that mobile phones are where we usually store the most sensitive and important information, which is what needs to be protected the most, our computers are also loaded with important personal and banking data, and therefore It is crucial to ensure they are properly protected.

As reported by Bit Life Media, according to StatCounter data, Windows 10 continues to lead the market with a 62% share globally. Although Microsoft launched Windows 11 in 2021, the data indicates that adoption has been minimal, with only 32% of computers updated with this operating system, mainly due to the strict hardware requirements, which have caused thousands of computers become outdated.

As we said, the vast majority of computers, specifically More than 60% of computers worldwide still use Windows 10, but in 2025 this operating system is approaching the end of its useful life. It is planned that for October of this year marks the end of official support for Windows 10which would leave thousands of computers at risk suffer cyber attacks and compatibility problems, a situation that worries both users and technology experts.

The lack of system updates has serious consequences on our computers, for example, the absence of security patches opens the door to malware and cyberattacksexploiting known vulnerabilities. It must also be taken into account that Outdated systems may become incompatible with new software and hardwarelimiting its functionality and efficiency.

We also cannot forget that companies that ignore updates can breach cybersecurity regulations and face fines or sanctionsaggravating the challenges of the technological transition. To deal with this problem, users have up to three options.

The three options for Windows 10 users

1. Migrate to Windows 11

Possibly the most logical and direct of all, since you only have to update the equipment. The problem is that as we said not all computers are compatibleso there is a possibility that you will have to change computers and the grace of Windows 11 will be more expensive.

2. Buy an extended support

Microsoft understands that buying a new computer is not in everyone’s budget, and as an option it offers the possibility of purchasing extended security updates. In the case of Companies will be able to acquire these for about 60 euros the first yearbut in the following years the cost of this support will increase over the years, For individual users the cost will be 30 years, although they only extend it for one year.

3. Use unofficial patches

Although cybersecurity experts always recommend doing things through official means, there are legitimate companies that have committed to this cause, for example, 0patch has assured that it will offer Windows 10 support through security patches until 2030, although you will have to pay for these as well.