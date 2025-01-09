The edition of Celebrity sewing masters will soon arrive on TVE’s La 1 with 12 luxury participants, as announced this Thursday by Ana Bordas, entertainment director of RTVE, who has presented the first celebrity edition and has shown the first promo.

In this season of the show, the contestants are the host Pilar Rubiothe singer Rosa Lopezthe actress Monica Cruzthe model Laura Sanchezthe former bullfighter and actor Oscar Higares and the artist The Alcorcón Earthquake.

The actors are also part of the cast. Maria Esteve, Edu Soto and Canco Rodríguezactor and director Eduardo Casanovathe actress and singer Silvia Superstar and the drag queen and designer Carmen Faralawho made a declaration of intentions at the presentation at the Círculo de Bellas Artes appearing dressed in a meter of sewing.

All of them must pass the scrutiny of the jury made up again of Lorenzo Caprile, María Escoté and Palomo Spain, who have been as harsh as with the anonymous ones, as could be seen in the first promo.

In it you can see how the edition starts, with all the famous people parading as if they were models, wearing their best clothes. But the tranquility does not last long, as they quickly get behind their tables to face the sewing tests.

He talent with famous people has been since the first edition of Sewing masters one of the objectives of Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia, which also produces for RTVE MasterChef.

“They have had a lot of fun for us and they are going to surprise the viewer with what they are capable of doing. The judges were fascinated by the fashion references of all the participants“Remarked Rey and this was possible during the presentation where some models paraded with some of the garments made.

The designer María Escoté has commented that both she and Caprile and Palomo were “in shock” since they started the program. “They have done a spectacular job,” he added.

50,000 euros prize that will be donated to an NGO

The structure of the program is similar to Spanish editions, although on this occasion an external judge is incorporated who will also evaluate the first test and there will be a prize for the winner of 50,000 euros that will be donated to an NGO chosen by the winner.

The tests range from artificial intelligence to the reinterpretation of large brands, a journey that has taken them to the Sitges Festival or to Posadas, the town in Córdoba where Palomo has his workshop.

The model Laura Sánchez has stressed that taking into account that her mother is a seamstress, her greatest interest was not to disappoint her.





Higares customizes her own clothes and has recognized that the level of tension generated in the workshop is “brutal. It is crazy, I have enjoyed, I have suffered, I have cried and I have laughed.”

While Rosa López has revealed that He has sewn much more off camera than in the workshop to improve herself: “I have surprised myself.”

The presenter Pilar Rubio makes everything from the curtains in her house to clothes for her childrenwho occupied their playroom to place a sewing machine and practice.

Nieves Álvarez, the athlete Carolina Marín, the prescriber Marina Rivers and Naty Abascal will be some of the guests on the program.