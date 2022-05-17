Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- This Thursday, May 19, the Employment Day on the esplanade of the municipal presidency of Salvador Alvarado, where around 19 companies that have more than 50 vacanciesThis was reported by the director of Economy of the municipal government, Erika Guadalupe Espinoza Durán, through a press conference.

The municipal official said that they have been working together with the Canaco and some companies in the municipality, to try to be a link between businesses that need to hire personnel and citizens who are looking for work, to together reduce the unemployment rate that is has in the municipality and thus improve the economy.

Erika Espinoza, commented that the Employment Day will start at eight in the morning and will end at three in the afternoon, she explained that the companies that will hire personnel will place small stands, where they will be receiving people who are looking for work, so recommended that the population go with the application already prepared.

Espinoza Durán, commented that the idea is that Alvaradans can access a formal job, regardless of their age or educational level, since there are vacancies of all kinds, where the important thing is to meet the profile that employers are looking for to fill. your job needs.