At least ten Hindu pilgrims died and more than 50 were injured on Tuesday in northern India.after the bus they were traveling on to a shrine plunged down a gorge in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The bus, which started the journey from the city of Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab, was bound for the city of Katra, in Kashmir, where one of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country is located, dedicated to a deity Vaishno Devi.

According to the head of the police district, Chandal Kohli, the bus left the road and rolled into a deep gorge.

As a consequence, ten passengers have lost their lives, eight on the spot and two in the hospital, and “more than 50 passengers have suffered minor and severe injuriesKohli confirmed to EFE.

While authorities have not determined the causes behind the accident, “it seems that the driver had fallen asleepKashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh told reporters after spending the whole night behind the wheel.

Besides the vehicle was carrying more passengers than allowedsaid a police source who requested anonymity.

Images disseminated by local media showed several rescuers, helped by residents of the area, Searching through the wreckage of the vehicle.

Traffic accidents in India are frequent due to the poor condition of the roadsthe precarious conditions of some vehicles and the general lack of respect for traffic regulations.

