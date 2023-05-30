Microsoft announced i first games expected to arrive in the first half of the month June 2023 on Xbox Game Passwith eight titles mainly belonging to the indie sector, including several day one launches.

So let’s see what it is:

Farworld Pioneers (Console & PC) – May 30th

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console & PC) – June 1st

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console & PC) – June 1

The Big Con (Cloud, Console & PC) – June 1st

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console & PC) – June 6th

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console & PC) – June 6th

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 8th

Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8th

Dordogne (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 13th

These are therefore the first games arriving in June 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, barring further surprises that could emerge later, which should not be excluded considering also that the conference Xbox Games Showcase June 11, 2023 could bring other news in this regard.

We recall, however, that based on the plan for the latest releases of May 2023 today Chicory: A Colorful Tale was also made available.