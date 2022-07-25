EP Monday, July 25, 2022, 4:12 p.m.



More than 40,000 people passed through the 27th edition of La Mar de Músicas de Cartagena. A festival that sold out tickets at nine concerts, and that “has filled the port city with multiculturalism during its nine days.” All this, “making the largest cultural landing that the Dominican Republic has ever made in Spain and preserving its identity by betting on global sounds from Latin America and Africa,” according to municipal sources in a statement.

The Dominican Republic was the main protagonist of this edition of La Mar de Músicas with eight groups that showed “from the most traditional Dominican Republic, to the most open and mestizo”, according to the same sources.

To complete the musical program, seven films, six exhibitions, eight literary meetings, and seven children’s workshops were screened. “In total, more than 70 activities were organized for this cultural explosion,” said the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

“Cultural diversity and the discovery of new sounds are the hallmark of the festival, and that is how it will continue”, according to the mayor, who recalled that the festival “undertook a different path than other festivals 27 years ago and its idiosyncrasy for the figures that we handle year after year, certify that it is a success».

“There have been numerous groups that have publicly congratulated La Mar de Músicas for leaving the copy and paste that reigns in other Spanish festivals”, declared Arroyo.

According to Internet ticket sales, slightly less than 70% is public from Cartagena and the rest of the Region of Murcia. Being just over 30% of the national and international public that visits the municipality on those days.

Tickets were sold throughout Spain, mainly in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, the Canary Islands, Granada, Bilbao, Córdoba, A Coruña, San Sebastián, Zaragoza and in Germany, England, Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Hungary, Greece, Austria or Chile, among other countries.

This year, 15% more was collected at the box office than in 2019, the year in which the festival was held without health restrictions. “The festival has been picked up by the main media in our country. A festival that today has 14 appearances on national television, 17 on the radio, more than 300 in the written press and 800 on web pages, according to the company Lets Rebold. Company that in a few days will prepare an economic report on the media impact of the festival”, added Arroyo.

The festival brought together thousands of people in its activities with free admission. The historic center has experienced a “full load” every day, with the Town Hall square overflowing every day, as well as Repsol Day, which brought together around 6,000 people through the streets of the port city.

In addition, the “no tickets” sign was hung at the concerts of Ed Maverick, Rita Payés, Cimafunk, Eliades Ochoa, Youssou N’Dour, Maestro Espada, Valeria Castro, Guitarricadelafuente and Rita Indiana. “There are concerts in which twice as many tickets would have been sold if we had more spaces, but La Mar de Músicas has a large part of its essence in the stages it has, and that is how it has to continue,” said the mayor of Cartagena.