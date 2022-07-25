Tusveld enjoyed, among other things, the uphill finishes. The ride to the top of the Alpe d’Huez, with traditionally many Dutch people along the side, mentions the all-rounder of Team DSM as one of the highlights. Not only because he went up there as a Dutchman and met a lot of support. He rode well in that stage, he says over the phone on the way back from Paris to Utrecht. He is also satisfied with the way in which he dropped his leader, the Frenchman Romain Bardet, at the foot of the mountain on 14 July.