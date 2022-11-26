More than 4.3 million viewers for the Netherlands – Ecuador
More than 4.3 million Dutch people watched the match between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday evening. This is evident from figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek. This is slightly more than during the first World Cup match of the Orange against Senegal, when almost 4.3 million people watched the match on TV or online.
The Netherlands was unable to convince against Ecuador, just like against Senegal. The Dutch national team played one of the worst matches in World Cup history, with only two goal chances for the Orange, and came away well with a 1-1 draw. Coming Tuesday, the team of national coach Louis van Gaal will have enough to qualify for the eighth finals with a draw against host country Qatar.
Read also: The Orange also conquers no hearts with the 1-1 draw against Ecuador
Welcome to this blog
It is the seventh day of the World Cup in Qatar, with a total of four matches from groups C and D. The two most eye-catching matches are those between France and Denmark (5 p.m.) and between Argentina and Mexico (8 p.m. ). Reigning world champions France have lost their last two games to Denmark, both in the Nations League. Argentina has something to put right after the surprising loss in the first round against the tactically strong Saudi Arabia (2-1).
The match day starts at 11.00 am with the game between Tunisia and Australia. Both teams were unable to win their first match: Tunisia played a goalless draw against Denmark, Australia lost no chance against France (4-1). At 2 p.m. it’s up to Poland and Saudi Arabia. Polish super striker Robert Lewandowski left it against Mexico on Tuesday after using a penalty kick, so that Poland did not get further than a points division.
Read the blog here from Friday 25 November back
#million #viewers #Netherlands #Ecuador
Leave a Reply