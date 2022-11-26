More than 4.3 million viewers for the Netherlands – Ecuador

More than 4.3 million Dutch people watched the match between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday evening. This is evident from figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek. This is slightly more than during the first World Cup match of the Orange against Senegal, when almost 4.3 million people watched the match on TV or online.

The Netherlands was unable to convince against Ecuador, just like against Senegal. The Dutch national team played one of the worst matches in World Cup history, with only two goal chances for the Orange, and came away well with a 1-1 draw. Coming Tuesday, the team of national coach Louis van Gaal will have enough to qualify for the eighth finals with a draw against host country Qatar.