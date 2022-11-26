Culiacán.- A few days ago the singer Luis R. Conríquez was presented on one of the dates of the palenque of the Livestock Fair of Culiacán, Sinaloa, at which time took the opportunity to visit a store dedicated to the sale of sweets.

This was seen in a reel published by the Instagram account ‘candystorecln1’, where Luis R. Conriquez appears in front of the store shelves wearing designer clothing and a black cap emblazoned with “belikin,” a reference to the wildly popular faggot that could be fashionable.

We recommend you read:

The interpreter of successful corridos like ‘JGL’ and ‘Siempre pending’ said in the video “we were in the Candy Store truck grabbing a trinket by the dick”, while taking one of the candies from the mobile business.

It is unknown how the musician found the place, if the recording of the clip was natural or if it is the product of paid advertising, but the visit was recorded as evidence on social networks for fans of the regional Mexican idol who has found in the corridos a wide niche to be exploited.

We recommend you read:

If you want to see the video you can find it in the instagram account mentioned in the second paragraph.

The singer’s participation in the Palenque was what those who wanted to see him expected, lots of music, atmosphere, as well as culichis who attended to listen to him live, drink alcohol and sing at the top of their lungs from their place in the audience.