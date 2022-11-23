Demonstration against gender violence in Cartagena on the occasion of 25-N, last year. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

The evolution of the figures of gender violence continues to remind us of the risk faced by more and more battered women in the Region of Murcia. According to the latest statistical reports from the Ministry of the Interior, active cases in the Community have increased by 13.6% compared to last year, 474 more, after going from 3,494 last year.