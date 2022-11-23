The Interior monitoring system identifies 377 situations of special relevance due to the probability of serious or lethal aggression, 132 more than in 2021
The evolution of the figures of gender violence continues to remind us of the risk faced by more and more battered women in the Region of Murcia. According to the latest statistical reports from the Ministry of the Interior, active cases in the Community have increased by 13.6% compared to last year, 474 more, after going from 3,494 last year.
#battered #women #face #risk #lethal #violence #Region #Murcia
Leave a Reply