Renfe workers agreed to call a strike due to the uncertainty generated in the workforce by the transfer of the Rodalies to the Generalitat – agreed between PSOE and ERC in the negotiations for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez – for five days in these months of November and December . The response of the Ministry of Transport has not been long in coming and has established minimum services for the 24-hour strike this Friday in order to guarantee the safety of travelers of 72% for the high speed (AVE) and trains. long distance.

For medium-distance trains, the minimum services are set at 65%, while on Cercanías there will be a difference between peak hours (from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.), with 75%. of the trains, of the rest of the day, when the minimum services will only be 50%.

This means that almost 30% of AVE trains are at risk of being canceled on Friday, as are 45% of medium-distance trains (previously called Regional) and up to half of Cercanías trains during off-peak hours. To alleviate the consequences, Renfe has announced that it will offer passengers on its AVE, long and medium distance trains to take another train at the “closest” time to the one acquired, whenever possible. Furthermore, if you do not wish to make the trip, you can cancel it or change it to another date at no cost.

The operator’s website details the services that will be provided during the five days of strike called, which in addition to this Friday, November 24, are also Thursday, November 30 and December 1, 4 and 5. According to Renfe, of the 1,636 AVE and long-distance trains affected by the strike, 1,185 will circulate as minimum services – that is, 451 trains are in doubt. Likewise, of the 3,160 medium-distance trains affected this Friday, 2,063 will circulate, or in other words, more than a thousand trains could be canceled due to the strike. In total, more than 1,500 trains are likely to be canceled throughout the day on Friday.

The works councils of Renfe and Adif agreed to call this strike due to the transfer of Rodalies, but also due to the entry of a private company (MSC) into the capital of Renfe Mercancías, which generates a lot of job uncertainty for the workforce, they say. The transfer of Rodalies to the management of the Generalitat will mean that Catalonia acquires control over the management of lines R1, R2 and R3, including trains and tracks. Subsequently, other lines will be evaluated, according to the agreement between PSOE and ERC.