The season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has been leaving all its fans breathless, who enjoy week after week the great battles it shows, as well as the well-crafted story of the anime, which is currently ongoing in the Shibuya Incident Arc. However, the problems of Mapthe studio in charge of adapting the series, with its workers, will cause a delay in the broadcast of its 18th chapter, something that terrifies its followers, who fear a possible cancellation.

If you are a fan of this impressive anime, we invite you to read the following note, in which we will inform you of all the details about the premiere of its new episode. It is worth mentioning that Map had complaints from its workers, who revealed the terrible working conditions to which they are subjected by the studio.

What time does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, episode 18, premiere?

The new episode of the season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’a series directed by Shota Goshozono, who took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment, will premiere on Thursday, November 23, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru, chapter 18 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will be broadcast from 12:00 p.m., but unlike the previous episodes, it will no longer completely coincide with its broadcast in Japan, since in that country its streaming premiere will take place 17 and a half hours later than its usual schedule. Despite this, its broadcast on local television will not be altered. Below, we leave you the schedules for other nations in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain: 6.00 pm

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE?

As with the previous ones, episode 18 of the anime will be released ONLINE by Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. On this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you enjoy the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.