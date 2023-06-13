A total of 10,098 applicants are summoned next Saturday, June 17, to opt for one of the 579 places for entry into the bodies of Secondary Education teachers, Official Language Schools, Specialists in Singular Sectors of Vocational Training, Music and Performing Arts and Plastic Arts and Design Teachers convened in the Region of Murcia.

To examine these applicants, 224 courts have been appointed, made up of 1,120 teachers, with a ratio of 50 applicants per court. The first test of this selective procedure will be carried out in 29 venues, spread over seven towns in the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Molina de Segura and Alcantarilla.

To avoid crowds on the first day of the exam, a staggered call has been made starting at 8:00 a.m. The tests will begin around 9:00 a.m., according to regional government sources in a statement.

The Vocational Training and Artistic Education specialties, in which a practical exercise must be carried out in addition to the development of a topic, will begin their tests at 9:00 am and will end around 1:30 pm; the rest of the specialties, which only have to carry out the development of a topic in writing, will also begin at 9:00 a.m. and end around 11:00 a.m.

The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has coordinated its actions with the Civil Protection Service of the Autonomous Community in order to prevent any emergency that could arise in a procedure with such a large number of participants.

The tests will be carried out in classrooms of the faculties of the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, and in the Alfonso X, Miguel de Cervantes, Mariano Baquero, Infante Juan Manuel, El Carmen and Sangonera la Verde institutes, in Murcia; Isaac Peral, from Cartagena; Francisco de Goya, Eduardo Linares Lumera, Cañada de las Eras and Vega del Táder, in Molina de Segura; and Sanje, Francisco Salzillo and Alcántara, in Alcantarilla.

These 579 places are added to the 266 places of all the bodies offered in the exceptional merit contest called and to the 798 places of the Masters corps, whose tests will be held next year, which adds a total of 1,643 places, with the objective to reduce the temporary rate of public teaching employment in the Region below 8 percent.