Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Shakira and Hamilton together? If so, it didn’t start out well; they caught him wrong

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton.


Shakira and Lewis Hamilton.

Shakira’s Instagram, EFE Agency

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton.

International media assure it, but neither of them has confirmed it.

Since they were seen together at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are the center of attention and it is noticed that they have started a relationship.

After the race, they were seen together in a restaurant and later found themselves on a yacht, so suspicions began.
my together

The singer was at the Grand Prix in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and also went out with Hamilton to a restaurantso the rumor became much stronger.

‘People’ magazine warned that Shakira and Hamilton had started a relationshipwho were in the ‘first change’.

caught

But it turns out that to date neither of them has made official what could be a new courtship, which indicates that for now there is nothing, only rumors.

Well then, Hamilton was seen in recent days with a Brazilian model having dinner at a special place in New York.

According to the photos, the pilot came out with Juliana Nalú, a 25-year-old Brazilianwith whom he has maintained a close relationship since last January.

Neither of them published photos on their personal social networks, but they did do it separately, since their accounts reveal that they were in the same place.

They warn that it is not the first time they have seen them together, since everything indicates that last January a friend of Hamilton published photos of the two in a jacuzzi.
