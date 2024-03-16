The Beautiful Light is one of the cumbia groups that has recently captured the attention of listeners in the country. Currently, the group announced that it would hold a nationwide casting to choose the new member of the orchestra and, to everyone's surprise, more than 1,000 people They went to the audition Huaralino to fulfill his dream and be part of the acclaimed group.

In this regard, the owner of the orchestra, Oscar Custodio, said that he did not expect the casting to be so well received and provided details about the number of people who will be part of the group. Furthermore, the businessman clarified that the abrupt departure of Briela Cirilo and Milagros Díaz is already a closed issue. Both currently sing in Serrano Heart.

_ Oscar, is it true that more than 1,000 people have participated in the national casting that they did to choose the new member of La Bella Luz?

Yes, it has been incredible. Now we are going to start defining, because there are 7 finalists, 5 men and 2 women. They have caught our attention for their musical talent and have stood out in the test that was done. Over the course of the week we will be making official who the people who will remain in the group are.

_ Of the classified people, how many are going to join the orchestra? Only 1? Will it be a woman or a man?

The truth is that we did not expect such a good result with the casting, so it is very possible that 2 or 3 people enter. We are going to define that in these last few days. Definitely, one of them will be a woman. Confirmed so far there are 2 people, we are seeing if a third enters.

People from all over Peru came to Huaralino to try to be part of La Bella Luz. Photo: Instagram

_The public on their social networks is already commenting on who they want to see in the orchestra. Is there a chance for the public to choose or see what the final choice of the new members of La Bella Luz will be like?

There is going to be a new phase. We were looking for it to be in a studio, but we noticed the great scope of the first casting, possibly it will be in a concert in front of the public. There we are going to define it. We are in it now, debating what it will be like, so that everyone will get a big surprise.

_What are you looking for in the new members who will be part of the group?

We have already had bad experiences in the past. Now we know that we are looking for a series of values. It has been a lot of effort, but we have also gained talent. The remaining kids are very good, we have evaluated them in several aspects, even, in the first casting, people applauded the classified ones. I feel like we are at a crossroads because the finalists are very good.

_Mr. Oscar, will the new members sign a contract?

Yes of course. Of course, I have already contacted the finalists and I have asked them to be clear, to tell us if they are studying, working or if they are in a cumbia orchestra, to speak first at their work centers. We want people who are available and who enter in a good way. There are several factors and that also enters into evaluation. Yes, we no longer want compromising situations.

The new members will accompany La Bella Luz on its trips throughout Peru. photo: Instagram

The departure of Briela Cirilo and Milagros Díaz is already a closed issue

After the sudden departure of Briela Cirilo from La Bella Luz, just days after announcing her entry into the orchestra, Oscar Custodio assured that the case is now a closed issue. It should be noted that a similar situation occurred a month ago with Milagros Díaz.

“Yes, it bothered me (their departure), but then I talked with the members of my orchestra. We all decided to move forward, the boys told me 'Mr. Oscar, let's keep working'. We don't know what will happen to them from now on, “but this issue for us is practically a closed chapter. We have done very well in our casting, since what more could I ask for,” he said.