After facing their respective commitment on day 4 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, Club América is in the last positions of the general table and at the end of it, it could end up as bottom (taking into account that they have one game less, corresponding to date 2).
With three games played, they have achieved a draw and two defeats, both disasters from the Azteca Stadium, which has generated discomfort among the azulcrema environment and that is that despite the arrival of reinforcements, the disastrous transfer market has not yet been coupled well in the nest.
After the FIFA Date it seems that the Americanist team in charge of Santiago Solari He still hasn’t finished adapting to his new campus and the fact is that many of them are arriving at the institution and to this we must add that they have a hospital with casualties from Jorge Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Emilio Lara Y Sebastian Caceres due to injury.
In this way, the whole of Mexico City is having an unfortunate start to the competition and with it the annoyance of its fans in the stands and social networks.
The Americanist club has been an exemplary team for more than 10 years, a protagonist and is usually among the top of the general table, regularly qualifying for the Liguilla and being among the main candidates for the title.
Since then they do not usually make less than 24 points during each tournament and the last time they had a deplorable performance that even had them submerged in the fight for non-relegation was between 2008 and 2011.
Being the Apertura 2011 tournament, the last most embarrassing tournament for the azulcrema team where they managed to add only 15 points out of 51 possible, product of three wins, six draws and eight losses, finishing on that occasion in position number 17 out of 18 and, in addition, seeing its staunch rival, Chivas, as the general leader with 30 units.
It is still too early to predict the future of the Eagles in the present Closing 2022, but if they fail to reunite with their best version they could fall into a pothole, so we will have to wait to see how they perform in the rest of the contest.
