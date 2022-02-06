The victory against Verona and the positive debut of the new signings does not change the objectives: “We have to reach the Champions League and we need 80 points”
“The Scudetto? It concerns the three in front, Inter, Milan and Napoli. We must take one step at a time – Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri commented to Dazn after the 2-0 against Verona -. We now have the goal in our sights. Italian cup semifinal and a placement for the Champions League: 80 points are needed “.
February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 23:16)
