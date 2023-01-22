Mazatlán.- Talking about tourist attractions in Mexico is thinking about gastronomy, beautiful landscapes, culture, especially beaches, among the most popular are Nuevo Vallarta, Cancun, Los Cabos, and clearly Mazatlán, sinaloatherefore some best friends decided to go around with their 15-year-old dresses for Olas Altas, located in the old, Mazatlán.

Through the TikTok social network, the user named (@brayanduran44) shared a video with the song “Quinceañera” by Timbiriche, a recording of two young people walking by the beaches of Olas Altas, Mazatlán.

The costs of the dress to celebrate 15 years are not cheap at all, therefore, when seeing the recording of the young women, it went viral, since they decided to use the outfit again to go out walk.

During the recording, two women were seen, one in a blue dress and the other in her red dress, walking along the boardwalk while enjoying the beautiful view of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

iconic queens! Friends put on 15-year-old dresses to go around Sinaloa (VIDEOS)

When the recording went viral on the Asian digital platform, the girl wearing the blue dress was present in the comment box, @palafox, the user on her TikTok account, was seen with her friend, in one of the recordings titled, “in iconic queens”, He showed more details of his walk in Sinaloa.

The girl in the XV-year-old blue dress showed that they even went for a drink, “We accidentally ordered drinks the color of the other’s dress.”, likewise, many pictures were taken together.

“Tell history time”, they are beautiful, the dresses are divine”, “very expensive to only use them one day”, pointed out internet users.