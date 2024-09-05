Home policy

Rally in Tel Aviv

Since the discovery of six dead hostages in the Gaza Strip, there have been nationwide protests for days. Many demonstrators accuse the Israeli government of sabotaging an agreement with Hamas.

Tel Aviv – In Israel, many people have once again protested for an agreement in the Gaza war to achieve the release of the hostages held by Hamas. Several Israeli media outlets and the organizers reported thousands of participants, and the newspaper “Times of Israel” reported around 2,000 demonstrators at a rally in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.

According to eyewitnesses, demonstrators symbolically carried the coffins of the hostages who have so far been recovered dead in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media reported clashes with police when people tried to block a highway.

According to media reports, hundreds of people also protested in Jerusalem. The demonstrations were once again directed against the Israeli government.

It is the sixth day in a row that people in Israel have been calling for an agreement with Hamas to end the war and release the 101 abductees who remain in the Gaza Strip. At the weekend, the army announced the discovery of six hostage bodies. According to Israeli sources, they were shot at close range last week.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the country on Sunday evening. There have been protests every day in Israel since Saturday.

Relatives of the hostages accuse the government of sabotaging an agreement. “This is the last chance,” chanted the demonstrators in Tel Aviv in the evening. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously told the US broadcaster Fox News that there was no deal in sight. The US government, however, announced on Wednesday that 90 percent of the agreement had been agreed.

According to the Hostage Families Forum, the cousin of a woman whose body was taken from Gaza at the weekend said at the rally in Tel Aviv: “There were 327 days to get her back and every opportunity was missed.” If the leadership does not want to sign an agreement, the demonstrators will make them do so. dpa