Pablo Sanchez / AGM Saturday, August 5, 2023, 5:38 p.m.



Updated 7:46 p.m.

The presence of jellyfish on the beaches of the southern shore of the Mar Menor, especially between Playa Paraíso and Playa de Los Alemanes (near La Manga), has increased in recent days to the annoyance of neighbors and vacationers. The ‘Patricia’ storm has contributed to the dragging of large quantities of coelenterates of the species ‘Cotylorhiza tuberculata’, popularly ‘fried egg’. The specimens are larger than those that appeared en masse in the lagoon in June, due to their growth period. For now, the Community has not installed containment nets, due to the problems for other species and the contribution to siltation.







