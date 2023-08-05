In Crimea, the declaration of a threat by Ukraine in the ports of Russia was called an application for terrorist attacks

Ukraine’s statement about a military threat in the waters of six Black Sea ports of Russia is an application for terrorist attacks against civilian shipping. This was stated by Chairman of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov, reports TASS.

According to him, the guarantee of the safety of navigation in the Black Sea can only be confirmed if Odessa is liberated.

Earlier, the Ukrainian agency Gosgidrografiya warned of a military threat in the waters of six Russian Black Sea ports. The warning is valid from August 4 until its subsequent cancellation.

At the end of July, the Russian Defense Ministry declared a number of areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea temporarily dangerous for navigation.