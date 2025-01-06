The World Darts Association is planning the next change: the World Cup should last longer and the number of players and spectators should increase. The question is whether the capacity at Alexandra Palace will be expanded – or whether there will even be a move to Saudi Arabia.

Catholics have St. Peter’s Basilica, art connoisseurs have the Louvre and darts fans have the Ally Pally. The palace above London’s rooftops has become a place of worship since the industry’s most important event moved there in 2008. Not because this building in the north of the city is particularly convenient or pretty. It has more of the charm of one of those run-down casinos in Las Vegas that are located away from the center and smell of cleaning supplies. It is not the grace that has made Alexandra Palace the epitome of darts, but the people who stand there through the ages.