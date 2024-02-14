Ice hockey | Artturi Lehkonen forged top performances in the NHL, Mikko Rantanen accompanied

Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen scored Finnish goals in the meeting between Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals.

Colorado Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen produced power points when Colorado went on a raid as a guest of the Washington Capitals in the hockey NHL.

Lehkonen, playing in the shirt of Colorado, which won 6–3, scored two goals and grabbed two assists. Teammate Rantanen scored one goal and recorded one assist.

The second period was still tied at 2-2, but Lehkonen's and Rantanen's goals gave Colorado a comfortable two-goal lead.

The host team, the Capitals, caught their guests by one goal in the last period. Lehkonen and Miles Wood however, they still finished the match Final readings with their shots towards an empty goal.

The winning visit snapped Colorado's four-game losing streak.

Even more effective than Lehko was the superstar of the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid. The Canadian scored 0+6 against the Detroit Red Wings in an 8–4 win.

McDavid also reached 600 assist points in his NHL career. It took 616 games to collect a total of 603 assists.

of the NHL In the meeting between the “Finnish teams”, the Dallas Stars defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4–2 on their home ice.

Dallas Roope Hintz opened the goal taps of the match in the first period with a handsome shot.

The game was tied after two sets, but Dallas ran away with the victory in the final set by Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene with goals. Dallas Jani Hakanpää got two assist points in the third set and increased his season's points to ten (2+8).

Carolina's Finnish trio Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed points.

of Buffalo guarding the goal Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen totaled 33 saves and had a shutout in front of the home crowd as Buffalo crushed the Los Angeles Kings 7–0.

The Sabers immediately skated to a promising 3–0 lead in the first period of the match and scored two more goals in the second period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved a clean sheet. Photo from a previous Dallas game.

The visiting Kings looked for a new gear in the last period by changing their goalkeeper by David Rittich off the ice and by Cameron Talbot in place of. However, the Sabers increased their score in the third period with two more goals.

The clean sheet was Luukkonen's fourth this season.