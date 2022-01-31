Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- If the reform is approved to modify the Electricity Industry Law proposed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to Mexico awaits more expensive rates, said Carlos Aurelio Hernandez.

“More expensive rates are waiting for us that will increase less qualification when they would have to decrease due to competition, and we are going to pay for that in one of three ways: we Mexicans are going to pay it out of our pockets, or we are going to pay it through public debt or through subsidies or a combination of the three, and that is going to make small and medium-sized Mexican companies less competitive, and that is going to make Mexican households less competitive, it takes away their surpluses,” said Carlos Aurelio Hernández Gonzalez.

The vice president of Renewable Energies of the National Energy Commission of Coparmex explained that in addition to paying more, Mexicans are going to breathe a lousy quality of air when fuel oil is added.

Read more: The issue of the fertilizer plant has been resolved with the favorable opinion of the people: Rubén Rocha Moya

He added that there will be a tremendous lack of transparency in electricity rates with costs that are not reality.

“That is what we are going to see, that lack of transparency and how the CFE squeezes our consumer surpluses and the subsidies from Mexicans out of our public finances.”

He added that like Coparmex and business associations they want the CFE to be strengthened, but not by taking away freedoms or trampling on rights.

“We want a stronger and healthier CFE, but it will happen through competition and by joining the efforts of the private and public sectors to be able to achieve this great challenge of the national electricity system of having clean and cheap energy, and that we can remain competitive globally.

Regarding the elimination of private interconnection contracts, he said that energy sovereignty is in the freedom to undertake, generate and have the freedom to decide from whom electricity is purchased.

“The CFE wants to sell us its energy as expensive as possible, rates are not made so that they rise less than inflation, with competition all those rates are going to decrease for all of us, as has happened in the markets of California and Texas” .

Read more: The Board of the Red Cross El Fuerte changes

Carlos Aurelio Hernández was a guest today at the Los Mochis inter-chamber, which took place virtually.