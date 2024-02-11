The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, continued this Sunday with the changes in the military leadership, by appointing four new commanders at the head of the Ground Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces and the Airborne Forces.

(You can read: Frozen sperm of Ukrainian soldiers / Around the world)

The Ukrainian president signed the corresponding decrees this Sunday, after naming the day before a new chief of the General Staff, Anatolí Bargilievich, and appoint his deputies and the new commander in chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Sirski.

The new commander of the Ground Forces, a position until now held by Sirski, is Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Deputy Minister of Defense since February 2023 and previously head of the Military Administration of the Kiev Region.

(Also: The 'most experienced commander': who is the new head of the Ukrainian Army?)

The head of the Territorial Defense forces is Major General Igor Plajuta, who previously commanded the Separate Presidential Brigade and headed the southern command of the National Guard in Odessa, according to The Kyiv Independent newspaper.

(Read on: Why did Volodymyr Zelensky dismiss the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces?)

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces is Brigadier General Igor Skibiuk, until now attached to this position and with experience in leading the 80th Air Assault Brigade.

Finally, The Combined Forces will be led by Lieutenant General Yuri Sodol, former head of the Ukrainian Marine Corps.

These appointments are part of the remodeling of the Ukrainian military leadership that began with the dismissal last Thursday of the until now commander in chief of the Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni.

(You can read: She is Diva Quintero, the ex-military and well-known Vallenato artist who will fight in Ukraine)

On Saturday, Zelensky spent the entire day in meetings with the new military leadership to appoint commanders with combat experience leading different areas of responsibility.

In particular, he appointed leaders in charge of unmanned systems and the development of drones; innovation in technological components and combat systems; Logistics; the training of soldiers; and operational work, planning and management of military personnel.

EFE