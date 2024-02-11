During Angelina Mango's victory at Sanremo 2024, attention was partly captured by Annalisa's expression, which seems to hide a bit of disappointment.

Every year, immediately after the announcement of the winner of the Sanremo Festival, controversies and debates break out between the public and the artists themselves. While some applaud the jury's choice and celebrate the triumph of the singer, who this year is Angelina Mango, others express disappointment or raise doubts about the result obtained. Even among festival participants, disagreements or dissatisfaction regarding the results of the final ranking may emerge. According to some viewers, they did not react well to the news of the victory of Angelina is the third place, Annalisa.

The podium of the 74th edition of the Italian Music Festival sees Angelina Mango in first place, the Neapolitan singer in second Geolier and on the third Annalisa. The latter raised some doubts among the public regarding the reaction they had while proclaiming Mango's triumph.

As you all know, the first controversies to emerge were those concerning the victory of the cover evening awarded to Geolier. The singer himself calmed the controversy by exculpating the public and claiming that they would have booed whoever had been in his place. Therefore, according to the young Neapolitan he was not aggressive towards him.

It seems that at the moment of the award ceremony Annalisa, who was behind the winner at that moment, showed strong emotion, with her eyes shining with tears. According to some speculation, this was not an expression of joy, but of disappointment for the triumph of Mango's daughter.

Numerous posts analyzing his have emerged on social media facial expressions the moment Angelina is rewarded with the lion. Despite this, the singer of “Sincerely” did not make any statements regarding the matter, leaving room only for the suppositions of viewers, who interpreted the emotions perceived through the expression of his face.