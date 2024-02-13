Dreißig is pretty old. In the past, only a few automobiles were able to reach this age without looking old, mostly those from good families that were lovingly cared for and always parked in a garage. Rust took away the rest, or at some point selling abroad became more lucrative than keeping it. Then came the hot-dip galvanized body, Porsche introduced it first in 1976, and gradually all other manufacturers also covered the steel with a thin layer to prevent rusting. In the 1990s, this life-extending measure also reached volume models such as the Opel Astra and Fiat Punto.

Nowadays, this brings joy to some people, worry to others, and there is even talk of an impending glut of classic cars and increasing emissions. Last year, the Federal Audit Office also called on the government to revise the preferential taxation for classic cars; the state would lose 170 million euros if old cars were increasingly used as everyday vehicles.