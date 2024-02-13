Elements of the Marina Navy of Mexico reported this Monday about the discovery of a mega methamphetamine laboratory in the state of Sonoranear the border with the United States.

In a statement, the agency indicated that more than 1.35 billion dollars were found at the site. drug dosein addition to thousands of kilos of precursors, which represent around 700 million dollars in retail sales.

The Navy highlighted that the seizure “represents more than 50% of the drugs and precursors seized during this year,” adding that it is the largest laboratory located during the current government.

In it megalaboratoryofficers found 72 reactors, 102 condensers, 32 centrifuges, as well as vehicles, motorcycles, trailers and various material related to the production of synthetic drugs.

According to authorities, the discovery occurred this week in the community of Rancho Viejo, municipality of Quiriego, south of Sonora, about 650 kilometers from the border with Arizona.

The seizure was the result of a joint operation between elements of the Ministry of Mexican Navy (Semar)agents of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) and state authorities of Sonora.

Among the seized objects, 35 tons and 250 kilograms of drugs ready for sale were also found.