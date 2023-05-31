The number of adults who go to the doctor for memory and concentration problems has increased by 24 percent at the beginning of this year compared to the beginning of 2020, before the corona pandemic. That follows a large-scale quarterly study published Wednesday of RIVM and research institute Nivel. The increase may be a result of corona infections and corona measures, the RIVM writes.

Older people aged 75 plus most often go to their GP with complaints about memory and concentration problems, but the 40 percent increase compared to the beginning of 2020 was the highest among people aged 45 to 74. The number of people between the ages of 25 and 44 who visited their GP for these complaints increased by 31 percent. This was 18 percent among the elderly. RIVM did not see an increase in young people under the age of 25.

Although it is not yet clear what causes the increase in memory and concentration problems, RIVM does mention a number of “possible” explanations. For example, it could be that corona measures caused a “faster cognitive decline” in people who already suffered from beginning memory and concentration problems. In such a preliminary stage, social contact could possibly help to continue to function properly. In addition, RIVM cites the corona infection itself as a possible cause. Even after the flu, people continue to have long-term memory and concentration problems, but after a corona infection these complaints are much more common a previous investigation.