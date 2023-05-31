Home page politics

Police officers carry out a raid in Leipzig. © Jan Woitas/dpa

In the Ore Mountains, an apparently new criminal organization is the target of a raid. The “strong youth” should also include right-wing extremists.

Dresden – The special commission for right-wing extremism in the Ore Mountains arrested three suspects during searches in the radical football fan milieu. A total of 34 people between the ages of 17 and 23 are being investigated for forming a criminal organization, said the Dresden Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Saxony State Criminal Police Office. Objects belonging to five suspects in different locations were searched on Wednesday. More details were not initially given.

According to investigators, they are said to have founded a criminal organization called “Strong Youth” by February 2022 at the latest. Criminal offenses such as serious breaches of the peace, robbery and several dangerous bodily injuries are said to be on her account. Four of the five suspects affected by the searches were noticed in the past for right-wing extremist crimes.

The “strong youth” is said to be part of the ultra group of a local football club. The members are ultras and hooligans. The aim of the group are acts of violence against supporters of other football clubs and resistance against police officers. The investigations by the Attorney General and the State Criminal Police Office are ongoing. dpa