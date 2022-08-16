Mordhau arrived on PC a few years ago and has since made its way into the hearts of many players as a medieval online multiplayer hack-and-slash fighting title. Now the game will also arrive on Xbox and PlayStation, and the announcement is accompanied by a trailer.

Mordhau it was partly funded by a campaign Kickstarter in 2017, which raised nearly $ 300,000 and later launched on PC on April 29, 2019. It became a hit with players enjoying the skills needed to become competitive and hand-to-hand combat, which uses historical techniques such as feints, counterattack and different types of weapons. The game is quite faithful to its medieval period and also includes the presence of siege machines, jousting and duels.

There are various game modes in the PC title, including Frontline which supports up to 48 players divided into two teams and who fight for points by dueling each other; Invasion, which sees two teams of 48 players attack key objectives or defend them.

The game also has a Battle Royale mode with 64 players competing in a free-for-all. These helped Mordhau become a hit as it sold over 500,000 copies in one month and reached the top of the Steam sales charts.

Source: Dualshockers