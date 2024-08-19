The Austrian Grand Prix could have ended with a more positive result for Franco Morbidelliwho just this weekend reached an agreement with the VR46 team for next season. A 8th place final which, however, cannot be traced back to an error by the Roman driver, but rather to an unfortunate race contact with Marc Marquez happened at the start which made him drop to 18th position.

From that moment on, and after a good start by #21, the Pramac rider began a comeback that brought him back into the top 10, demonstrating the feeling with the Ducati Desmosedici GP 24 that is progressively increasing. No controversy from ‘Morbido’ for the contact at the start with the eight-time world champion, struggling with a problem with the lowering device, but the declared objective of improving his performance in qualifying to be able to aim for higher positions, starting with the next appointment in Aragon scheduled for two weeks.

“I had a good start, but then the contact with Marc Márquez radically changed my race – he commented – recovering from 18th place was not easy, but I had enough speed to pass several riders. I am happy with the speed we had and the feeling I had. I hope to qualify better in Aragon and in the following races”.