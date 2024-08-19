Among the characters who will not get their chance at redemption is Boba Fett. The reason? His TV series was not appreciated at all.

The Mandalorian & Grog is the film dedicated to the couple of characters from the Disney Plus TV series. It will probably also be the opportunity to see a series of characters who perhaps have had less space on the small screen, but it does not mean that we will be able to see all of them.

What the Boba Fett Actor Said

“The way this series has been received seems to have influenced the character’s future in the franchise,” Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison said at Fan Expo in Chicago, after confirming that his character will not appear in the Mandalorian movie. Morrison later added that he hasn’t received any updates on The Book of Boba Fett regarding a possible second season, suggesting that the first season may have been the last we’ve seen of his character.

Temuera Morrison, the actor of Boba Fett

Published in 2022, the The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 follows Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they battle for territory once held by Jabba the Hutt. However, the series has not received the same acclaim as other spin-offs and currently has a 66% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 49%. That’s not a terrible score, admittedly, but compared to other Star Wars series like The Mandalorian, which sits at 90%, and Ahsoka, at 86%, it’s clear that fans have been less appreciative of Boba Fett’s show.

It seems that the reaction from the fans has removed centrality from the character and Morrison is convinced that his time as the bounty hunter is over. For now, Disney is keeping the details of The Mandalorian & Grogu film under wraps: neither the plot nor the cast have been revealed at this time, but some reports suggest a famous name is attached to the film.