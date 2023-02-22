“Knowing that Inter was the last Italian to win makes me proud, but life goes on and I hope that the recent trend in our football will reverse. This is an anomalous season, without unbeatable opponents, and Milan and Napoli can also do street”. The last Italian triumph in the Champions League is about to turn 13 and Massimo Moratti, owner and president of Inter who rewrote history with the Treble on 22 May 2010, frames tonight’s match against Porto and the Cup scenario.