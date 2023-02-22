With more than a decade of war, northwestern Syria has experienced “a double punishment in recent weeks,” says Carmen Monclús, head of Protection for the UNICEF Syria-Turkey cross-border operation, on the other end of the phone. The twelve years of conflict have left, for now, half a million dead and 6.6 million refugees and now “we must add a natural disaster that leaves more damage and victims,” ​​she adds. At the moment: 4,400 new human losses “and there are still many more to be counted, because the rescue has not arrived as in other areas affected by the earthquake,” she adds. New deaths and new displaced persons, “we have normalized a situation that is not normal,” she replies from Gaziantep (Turkey) a few kilometers from the border with Syria:

-What is the current situation?

-We are entering a stage of reconstruction after a first stage of rescue. The situation is very serious, because we find ourselves with a natural disaster on top of a previous humanitarian crisis. We are currently responding in an area where 4.4 million people live, 2.3 million of whom are children and already dependent on humanitarian aid. We are talking about northwestern Syria, which is not under the control of the country’s government and, therefore, from the outset we find ourselves with some access and governance challenges because it is an area under the control of armed groups. We are starting from a very precarious situation and the rehabilitation is going to take much longer than elsewhere. The losses are enormous, both human and material, as you can imagine.

– Have these losses been quantified? How many people have died?

-They are estimates, because every day they are increasing. In the northwest alone, we estimate about 4,400 deaths, but there are surely many more. Keep in mind that the rescue activity has not been the same here as in many other places, so we still don’t know the exact number, but there will be many more. What we do know for sure, and with some certainty, is that the number of children who have lost their lives is disproportionately represented in that number. In addition, we also have many seriously injured people who, unfortunately, are going to lose their lives in the next few days.

-Did you feel the earthquakes of last Monday? How have they impacted the population?

-A little discouraged, because we thought that we were already returning to a certain regularity. My colleagues were returning to their homes and since last night we have all returned to the office again. I have not returned home. In that sense, we are grateful that we have at least one relatively safe place, others are unfortunately not in that situation. Many who returned to their lives have been displaced again and their situation aggravated by a new aftershock. It is complicated and hard.

-He was talking about the fact that the rescue aid has not arrived as in other places. What has happened?

-In the first hours and even days after the earthquake it was complicated because the accesses had also been damaged, then communications and logistics were reestablished and thus the supplies and provisions arrived. To date, more than 220 trucks with supplies have crossed the border. Now we have three ports of entry and with the earthquake there was only one left. Now there are three, but only for three months.

-Does all that help that is requested and sent arrive?

-At Unicef ​​many times many people contact us asking us what we need. In Spain there is a very solid national committee that is very present in Spanish society. You have a precious opportunity to help and I guarantee that it will arrive. What is needed are funds, because before there was an armed conflict here for which certain things came and we are using an already existing emergency structure to now give new responses to multiplied needs. In this context, more than items or clothing, what we need are funds so that each of the UN agencies can truly respond to the needs.

-I understand that what they are afraid of is that the earthquake will bury the real problem that northwest Syria is experiencing, which is an endless war…

-Yes, what the earthquake has done is magnify the bad situation in the area and put it back on the map that due to international fatigue we had already forgotten a bit about Syria. The armed conflict existed before the earthquake and will continue to exist after it as well. The solution is not humanitarian, it is sad but it is so. Obviously we at the UN will never normalize a situation like this, but every year we are very far from a regular situation.

-How was the day to day? How has it changed after the earthquake?

What the earthquake has done is magnify an emergency that already existed. We had a very punishing childhood with children who had only seen a war situation. In addition, many of the people who were here were already displaced and lived in camps, in tents, and had a very difficult situation in their daily lives. In fact, more than 40% of children in this area were already out of school, they no longer had access to education. In other words, we are talking about almost a million children who no longer went to school before the earthquake. Now we expect this figure to multiply and without forgetting that we are in an area full of mines that complicates everything even more.

-What is the most pressing need right now?

-Phew! It’s hard to say just one. It is essential to recover a routine and a sense of normality, although we know that they are far from a regular situation. We need to resume a daily rhythm in which children can anticipate and predict what they are going to do tomorrow, what tomorrow will be like, that is very important for children. In other words, we have to make all the schools work again, we would have to recover the clinics because more than 50 have been destroyed and it continues to rise. In addition, many children have lost their parents and caregivers and it is important to put in place a system of tracing and family reunification.

-You work with the little ones, are you aware of what they are experiencing and suffering?

-Each one lives it in a different way, but what we do see, and surely it will be perceived in more time, is a setback. Many children have lost their ability to speak and it is normal after a shock like the one they have experienced, many have lost the ability to speak or have nightmares. To some it appears earlier and to others later. What everyone wants in the end is to return to the normality they had before, to know the normality they lived and that is going to take a long time.

How long will the reconstruction take?

-Normality as such, there hasn’t been any here for a long time. Many children do not know what a more or less normalized life is. That the international community has normalized it is something else, we have normalized the level of violence that already existed in northwestern Syria before the earthquake. To give you an idea, every year we register and verify at least more than 1,000 cases of violations of children’s rights by the parties to the conflict. In other words, we are talking about a record of violations of children’s rights in a relatively small place. Speaker 1: [00:08:13] We could say that we will begin to see a change and that each day we take a step forward. But achieving a normalized situation, where children can go to school, have a favorable environment and can develop is a long way off. This is not just a humanitarian issue, it is also a political one.

-How much money do you think is needed to return to that normality?

We have approximate calculations. What the entire United Nations family has requested is close to 400 million euros. From Unicef ​​we are asking for some 180 million euros for the earthquake device throughout Syria, where the vast majority would be for the northwest of the country, which is the part that has suffered the most from the impact of the earthquake.

-Lastly, how do you face the day-to-day life that you see at work?

-With a cool head and a big heart, just that.