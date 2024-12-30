Like May water, the fans await the return of Morante de la Puebla. And that return already has a date, stage and official poster: it will be on March 8 in Olivenza, the Extremaduran town where each season the figures’ bells ring for the first time. The combination is of the highest category, with Emilio de Justo and Borja Jiménez, two of the big names of 2024. The cattle ranch is of a brave breed, which will carry the iron of Victoriano del Río. Among other incentives, Javier Zulueta’s reunion with the arena where he sparked so many hopes ten months ago stands out.

The International Fusion for Bullfighting, together with the Olivenza City Council and the Government of Extremadura, are committed to a completely consolidated fair, a meeting point for hobbies from different countries, from Spain to France and Portugal, on the edge of the aforementioned town of Badajoz.

The Oliventino cycle, full of incentives, is made up of two bullfights and two bullfights with picadors that will be held between March 6 and 9, with the traditional double on Sunday.

These are the posters:









Friday March 7th. Talavante steers for Sergio Sánchez, Sergio Domínguez ‘El Mellap and Javier Zulueta.

Saturday March 8. Bulls by Victoriano del Río for Morante de la Puebla, Emilio de Justo and Borja Jiménez.

Sunday March 9. In the morning: two steers from Fuente Ymbro, two steers from Talavante and two steers from Purísima for the bullfighters Marco Pérez, Tomás Bastos and Olga Casado. In the afternoon: bulls from Puerto de San Lorenzo for José María Manzanares, Alejandro Talavante and Juan Ortega.

One more year, the Olivenza fair is presented full of incentives and arguments, with established bullfighting figures, winners in the last season and exciting hopes. All the festivities will begin at Lorca time at five in the afternoon, except for the morning one, which will be at eleven thirty.

As FIT itself highlights, “this cycle has been characterized throughout its history by comebacks.” And 2025 could not be less: “Welcome that of the great figure of bullfighting Morante de la Puebla.” There’s less to go…

The advertising poster is a design by Parisian artist Cathy Beringuier. A nod to the French fans, “who since the beginning of this Extremaduran fair have come to the Oliventina town en masse.” Cathy is a designer who has been working in the bullfighting field for twenty years. Passionate about bullfighting, she assures that her love for this art is in her blood since she is the granddaughter and niece of bullfighters.