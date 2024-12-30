A 17-year-old girl was arrested in Cedar Park, Texas, for poisoning a high school classmate’s goat with which he had a personal dispute and which ended with the death of the animal.

Aubrey Vanlandingham was arrested late last month accused of cruelty to farm animalsas published by local media, which highlighted that there are images from security cameras where the events are seen.

Aubrey administered toxic pesticide to a classmate’s goat using a water gun. As seen in the images, The goat resisted taking the pesticide, but the young woman cornered it and forced him to take it, according to CBS Austin.

The animal, which was in an exhibit at Vista Ridge High School, he died approximately 21 hours later after taking the pesticide and experiencing symptoms that included seizures and difficulty breathing.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, identified as Aubrey Vanlandingham, confessed to police that she deliberately poisoned the goat because He believed that the daughter of the animal’s owner and his classmate was “a cheater”. Furthermore, he confessed that it was not the first time he had tried to poison the animal.

The police investigation found that search history on Vanlandingham’s phone included questions about lethal doses of bleach for animals and methods for poisoning pets. He then allegedly searched for “How to clear search history” in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The family that owns the goat believes that Vanlandingham acted out of jealousyas both had entered the Future Farmers of America competition.

The young entertainer has been accused of cruelty to animals, a serious crime which is punishable in that state with a prison sentence. The young woman was released the same day as her arrest, after paying bail of $5,000.