The 27 won and 14 lost so far are a sumptuous and surprising record. It is the tenth game of the season in which the Grizzlies recover a double-digit disadvantage, this time matured in the first quarter. The team chorality, well trained (for the occasion by Brad Jones, assistant acting head coach), is represented by the record without Morant, the best player: 16-12 with him in the quintet, 11-2 without, with the usually very solid Tyus Jones as helmsman. Let’s talk about the second youngest team in the league. This time Jackson shone, who is finally starting to show glimpses of what he could become, a spectacular Clarke, and the usual Bane, extraordinary theft of the Draft, choice number 30 in 2020.

the match

The Clippers (19-21) without Leonard and George are a mediocre team. And the flaws of those who train them emerge. For the occasion at least Zubac returns post-stop Covid, and immediately finds his place in the quintet. 13-4 Clips to start, Jackson is the fastest to warm up: he scores 10 points in the first 7 ‘. Then 36-28 Los Angeles after 12 ‘: 13 points for Morris, Jones’s 8 keep Memphis afloat. Brooks twists his left ankle in the second quarter: he won’t return. But Memphis begins to fuel and goes back under, until the 45-44 overtake on Jackson’s square. Clarke off the bench gave energy and explosiveness on both sides of the pitch, the Grizzlies, who had been down by even 12 points, go to the interval scoring the last 8 points, and lead 66-56. Dominating. With the defense that suffocates the attack of Coach Lue. A personal 8-0 from Bane is worth the +12 Memphis in the third quarter: 94-84 after 36 ‘thanks to the triple on the siren of the French Tillie. Clippers held up by Marcus Morris, almost alone. It becomes a monologue of the guests, who top the 20-point advantage. They beat the Clippers for the third time in a row this season. Spectacular and warm, very hot. Glowing.

LA Clippers: Morris 29 (5/11 of two, 4/6 of three, 7/7 free throws), Jackson 18, Boston 13. Rebounds: Morris 8, Mann 8. Assists: Coffey 3.

Memphis: Jackson 26 (5/11, 2/6, 10/10 tl), Bane 23, Jones 18, Clarke 18. Rebounds: Clarke 15. Assists: Melton 6.