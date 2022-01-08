Those who had the opportunity to see the anime of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai they will surely remember an emblematic scene where the heroine of the story, Mai sakurajima, comes out dressed as a bunny.

It is in this way that he walks through the school library. Despite wearing such a unique outfit, no one around her seems to notice. In fact, they don’t even give the impression of seeing it. There is a good explanation for the above.

Mai Sakurajima is famous in her bunny costume

Mai She is a young actress and her popularity is such that her work schedule began to fill up more and more. Because of that, she ended up overwhelmed and stressed, so she decided to take a break.

Unfortunately for him, when he did, something known as Puberty Syndrome. In the work of Hajime kamoshida This implies the appearance of strange phenomena of a paranormal type. Among them disorders in time and space or even the bilocation.

In the case of Mai sakurajima it was applied to the degree of practically ‘vanishing’ it from the others. Luckily the protagonist of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Sakuta azusagawa, could see it without problem.

Although that surprised Mai it really was a great help. Sakuta It kept him from disappearing from everyone’s memory, even his own family. That is how their relationship began, which grew with the passage of the series.

A cosplay that recreates the image of the character very well

The bunny costume from Mai It doesn’t appear much to say in the anime. Although this was promoted in this way, he used it very rarely, but it stayed in the minds of the fans.

Is why cosplayers What mary_prince, which you can see in the photo that accompanies this note, decided to use it. It is very similar to how it appears in the anime, with the classic ears and the ornament in the shape of a rabbit head that it wears in its hair.

The long hair follows the design of Mai sakurajima. As for the outfit, it is also correct. It includes a one-piece suit in black, as well as stockings.

The other details that can be seen are correct. It is a pity that there seems to be no interest in creating a new season of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai. After his 2019 film, no news has been announced.

