Genoa – As a witness in the Morandi trial (for the collapse of August 14, 2018, 43 victims) he risks finding himself under investigation. The prosecutor Walter Cotugno requested the transmission of the documents after the deposition during the trial of Andrea Pancani, head of the Spea Surveillance Utsa office. The college will send the transcript in the next few days and at that point the prosecutor will evaluate whether to investigate it or not.

Pancani had come to Genoa in 2019, after the collapse, to redo the inspections on the infrastructure of the Ligurian trunk. During the investigation he had said that in Tuscany inspections took place by entering the bins. When he was heard in the trial, pressed by the defence, he admitted that even in Florence one did not enter into the hollow parts of the works.



After the testimony, the prosecutor asked for the documents to possibly investigate it for forgery, given that inside the crates they would not even go to Tuscany. Yesterday the prosecutor had acquired an email received in 2016 from Pancani himself in which the words were indicated not to be used in the reports on the viaducts controlled by Spea (the subsidiary of Aspi which was in charge of surveillance) and which, according to the accusation, would demonstrate the practice of ‘sweetening’ the real state of the infrastructure.

The e-mail had been sent by the defendants Alberto Ascenzi (at the time of the collapse, head of the Spea office Technical support for surveillance) and Fabio Sanetti (then head of the Spea Surveillance Utsa office of the First section). In the mail the two tell Pancani to eliminatein the comments at the bottom of the quarterly reports, the words “non-inspectable”, “non-accessible” and “detached concrete”.