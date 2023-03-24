Vitor Roque is the new great pearl of Brazil, the player is making an important difference at the club level, despite being very young since he is only 8 years old. The striker is already one of the best goalscorers in all of football in his country, which is why he has been monitored for months by several of the best clubs on the planet, an interest that could grow now that the teenager has even won a position within the absolute selection of Brazil.
The young striker has made it clear that his wish is to sign for FC Barcelona, and the Catalans are already drawing up a route to be able to pay for his arrival this summer, but it won’t be easy. These complications could lead other teams to move their chips and try to tempt the youth, and one of those clubs could be Real Madrid, since the scouts of the team from the Spanish capital are in love with the virtues that Roque demonstrates within the field.
Sources report that the Real Madrid scouts are pressing Florentino Pérez to be able to finalize the purchase of the Brazilian. The Meringue scouts would have put incredible reports on the club’s president’s table and have described the striker as the perfect option to join the ranks of the Madrid team in 2023, and could be an ideal reinforcement to have a replacement for Benzema . The same team of recruits affirms that perhaps today Vitor has more potential than Endrick himself.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Real #Madrid #steal #signing #Vitor #Roque #Barcelona
Leave a Reply