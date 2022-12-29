Ricardo Moran She continues to fight so that her children can obtain the Peruvian nationality that they long for. In his recent Instagram stories, the ex-juror from “Yo soy” reported that he had been living partially in the United States and in Peru because his heirs are not yet registered as Peruvian citizens and, therefore, they are only allowed to stay 90 days in the interiors of the country. Otherwise, they would become illegal.

Given the circumstances, the television producer has seen the need to temporarily settle in the state of Florida with his descendants, where he stressed that he does not lack work either. This is how he made it known by responding to the responses that several of his followers left him on Instagram after the Christmas celebration.

Ricardo Morán moves to Miami with his children before the battle with Reniec

When asked about the gift he gave to his heirs Catalina and Emiliano, Ricardo Morán responded as follows: “I must confess that I cheated a bit because we have moved again -thank you, Reniec; thank you, Judiciary; Thank you, Peruvian government- we have had to move again and I encaleté as Christmas gifts things that they really needed for their rooms”.

In the same way, he indicated that every three months he must take his children to the United States and make this travel period coincide with his workday abroad. “ Since it doesn’t seem right to me that they are homeless, I take them (to the United States) and they stay for a while ”, he added.

What will happen if Ricardo Morán’s children do not obtain Peruvian nationality?

In case the Judiciary does not rule in his favor and his children do not obtain Peruvian citizenship, Morán assured that he had a plan B for the future of his family. “In which country will your children live?”, Was the question that an Internet user left the ex-driver at another time.

The producer’s response was clear. “ In the country that accepts them, for now they accept them in the United States, so I have a plan B to work partially there, but I’m fighting to get them accepted here . For now, they are only accepted for 90 days, so until they can stay definitively, I will have to come and go, hopefully it will be resolved so that we can stay in one place, ”he pointed out.

Ricardo Morán wants his children to be recognized with Peruvian nationality. Photo: Composition/ Capture/ Infobae/ Ricardo Morán/ Instagram.

Why does Ricardo Morán no longer want to have more children?

Months ago, the ex-juror of “I am” announced that he will not be able to have more children because he does not have as much time as he would like to dedicate to raising a third heir.

“I can’t wait, I would love to have more children and even dreams with their names, but it is not responsible to have more children if you are not going to give them what corresponds to them. I am not referring only to economics, but to time. Right now I can with Catalina and Emiliano, but if I had more, obviously the quality of that relationship would not be the same and it does not seem fair to me, ”she specified.