Minister maintained investigation involving Luciano Hang and Meyer Joseph Nigri; conversation was in a private WhatsApp group

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes decided, this Monday (21.Aug.2023), to close the investigation against 6 businessmen who were being investigated for incitement to “a coup d’état”attacks on the Supreme Court, as well as on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), ministers and electronic voting machines. Here’s the full (243 KB).

The entrepreneurs participated in a WhatsApp group entitled “WhatsApp Entrepreneurs & Politics”. Moraes granted to Federal Police (Federal Police) plus 60 days to follow the investigation against 2 other businessmen: Meyer Joseph Nigri and Luciano Hang – owner of Havan. The suspects have their cell phones seized.

According to the minister, the members of the group were being investigated by “attacking members of public institutions, discrediting the Brazilian electoral process, reinforcing the polarizing discourse, generating animosity within Brazilian society itself”as well as promoting the “discredit of the Powers of the Republic”.

The businessmen’s cell phones were seized in a PF operation on August 19 of this year. However, the corporation’s report pointed out that the “The analyzed accounts belong to the businessmen’s families. Thus removing the direct interest for the investigation under discussion”.

In this way, Alexandre de Moraes determined, “for lack of just cause”, the end of the investigation. He declared that the deliberation, however, does not generate “prejudice to the request for a new establishment in the Federal Supreme Court, in the event of the emergence of new elements”.

The STF minister also determined, on this 2nd (21.Aug), that the deliberation on the businessmen’s case be made public. Here’s the full (115 KB).