Nintendo has confirmed that Super Mario Wonder will not have the participation of Charles Martinetand in its place, new vocal talents will take over in the roles of “Mario and Luigi“. When asked why Martinet I would no longer give voice to Marioa spokesperson for Nintendo he told Eurogamer that “this decision was made after careful consideration of a variety of factors.”

“Regarding Super Mario Bros. Wonderalthough Charles is not involved in the game, we are excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including anticipating what he will do as mario ambassadorsaid a spokesman for Nintendo. “The voice actors of the characters in Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder they will be credited in the in-game credits, so please wait until the game is released.”

This morning it was learned that Charles Martinetthe energetic voice of Mariohe would no longer be the English voice actor behind the most recognizable mascot of Nintendoafter almost 30 years on the job.

Nintendo announced the change in a statement posted today on X, formerly known as Twitter, mentioning that Martinet it will become in a “mario ambassador” and “will continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with all of you.”

Martinet was replaced, to the chagrin of some fans, as the voice of Mario in the recent movie Super Mario Bros.being the handsome Hollywood actor chris pratt who took the reins. Meanwhile, to Martinet he was given various other voice roles, including that of dad from Mario.

The statement of Nintendo suggests that Martinet has also recorded his last line like the other Mushroom Kingdom characters he voices, including Luigi, wario and waluigi.

The relationship of Martinet with Nintendo began in 1994, when he lent his voice to various roles in the game SNES Super Punch Out!! His first lines as Mario they came later that same year, in Mario Teaches Typing.

Since then, Martinet has become the default voice of Mario everywhere, at least, until it came chris pratt.

Nintendo has yet to state which of his various future projects Mario will be the farewell of Martinetnor has he named his successor.

“Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in the games of Nintendo for a long time, since Super Mario 64 hereafter,” he wrote. Nintendo. “Charles now assumes the new role of mario ambassador. With this transition, he will be retiring from recording character voices for our games, but will continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with all of you! “It has been an honor to work with Charles to give life to Mario for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate. Please stay tuned for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and himself. Charleswhich we will publish at a future date.”

Martinet shared the statement of Nintendo with your own message:

“My new adventure begins! You are all number one in my heart! #woohoo!!!!!!!”

