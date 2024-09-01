Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2024 – 17:03

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), convened the 1st Panel of the Court to analyze, in a virtual trial, his decision to suspend social network X (old Twitter). The virtual session begins at midnight this Monday (2) and will last 24 hours. In addition to Moraes, the 1st Panel of the STF includes ministers Luiz Fux, Cristiano Zanin, Flávio Dino and Carmen Lúcia.

Social network X started to be blocked by internet operatorsin Brazilian territory, in the early hours of this Saturday (31), in compliance with Moraes’ decision, the previous day, which determined the suspension of the platform. The measure was taken after non-compliance with the 24 hour deadline given by the minister to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the platform, to indicate a legal representative of X in the country.

On August 17, Musk announced the closure of the company’s headquarters in Brazil and accused Moraes of threatening him. The announcement was made after several failures to comply with the minister’s orders. Among them, the blocking of the profile of Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) and other people under investigation.

In the post announcing his departure from Brazil, the billionaire disclosed a confidential decision by the minister. The document says that X refused to block profiles and accounts in the context of a Federal Police (PF) investigation that is looking into obstruction of investigations into criminal organizations and incitement to crime.