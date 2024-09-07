Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Vladivostok. © IMAGO/Kremlin Pool

For the first time, details about Vladimir Putin’s alleged sons have emerged. They are said to be indulging in secret luxury, writes an investigative portal.

Mooskau- Vladimir Putin keeps his private life secret – it is one of Russia’s biggest state secrets. In a recently published investigation by the investigative portal dossier Two alleged sons of Vladimir Putin and former Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva are named. These two sons, Ivan and Vladimir Jr. Putin, were born in 2015 and 2019, according to the publication.

dossier claims to be tracking the criminal activities of various people connected to the Kremlin. The investigative platform, which is financed by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, regularly publishes research on Kremlin chief Putin.

Russia: Putin’s private life is a Russian state secret

Putin was initially married to Lyudmila Putina, née Shkrebneva. The couple married in 1983 and have two daughters together: Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova. The marriage lasted until 2013, when the couple announced their divorce. This marriage and the two daughters are considered Putin’s officially recognized family.

Since the early 2000s, rumors have been circulating about a close relationship between Putin and Alina Kabaeva, a former rhythmic gymnast and multiple Olympic champion. However, the Kremlin has always denied these rumors. According to the investigations of the Files The relationship could have started as early as 2008.

In 2015, the couple is said to have given birth to their first son, Ivan, in Lugano, Switzerland, followed in 2019 by their second son, Vladimir Putin Jr., who was born in Moscow. Both times, Putin himself is said to have chosen the place of birth. The report cites a source who is said to be part of the staff of the presidential residences and is said to have regular contact with the children.

Putin’s secret family: sons grow up in isolation

According to the investigation, the two boys grew up in strict isolation, shielded from the public and almost without contact with their peers, so dossierThey live in Putin’s residence in Valdai, where they are looked after by nannies, teachers and coaches, but rarely see their parents. In the summer months, the family goes on yacht trips and spends time at Putin’s residences on the Crimea and in Sochi.

Little is known about the boys other than their names. Their exact dates of birth are kept secret and they do not appear in any public database. When traveling, they use special passports, similar to those used by Russian agents or people in the witness protection program, according to the report.

According to the report, the relationship between Putin and Kabaeva, as well as the entire private life of the Russian president, is considered one of the best-kept state secrets. The Kremlin has not commented on the publication about Putin’s sons. (jala)