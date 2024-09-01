The Israeli army said in a statement that its forces surrounded the suspect while he was hiding in a house in the city of Hebron, noting that “he was eliminated on the spot.”
A video clip circulating on social media showed the moment the Israeli army bombed the house in which the perpetrators of the operation in Tarqumiya were believed to be.
Israeli media reported the killing of 3 Israelis, from the Israeli police and border guards, in a shooting operation at the Tarqumiya checkpoint near Hebron, on Sunday.
Palestinian gunmen opened fire on several vehicles, including a car, media reported. police A bus was destroyed, and 3 Israeli police officers were killed, while the gunmen withdrew from the scene.
The Israeli army said it found the car used in the Tarqumiya checkpoint attack after the perpetrators managed to escape.
